Letter: Lots of gratitude to go around

This is a long time coming but my delay has enabled the addition of so many folks to the ever-growing list of citizens and neighbors we should all be thankful for and for whom I for one took for granted until now.

We had a great snowy winter, and I have been wanting to publicly thank all the snow engineers for their ability to keep the roads clear for our travel and for our first responders attention and access to emergency situations. All the plow drivers and snow removers worked long, hard, cold and dark hours. Thank you all.

To our city and county first responders, Routt County Search and Rescue and Steamboat Ski Patrol, thank you for keeping us safe, enduring the endless flow of visitors and their occasional quirky behavior and for administering your boundless skills when duty called with professionalism and good nature. Thank you.

All the above gratitude has compounded itself in the midst of a global pandemic and thrown a whole new plethora of our neighbors and friends into unenviable positions of essential service to really “Keep The Wheels On The Bus” without cascading off a cliff into the abyss of total chaos.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all our nurses, doctors, lab technicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, senior living health care workers, bus drivers, grocery and convenience store workers, gas station attendants, U.S. Post Office, Fed Ex and UPS drivers, city of Steamboat public works, utility repair people, refuse and recycling collectors, pizza makers and delivery drivers, LiftUp and the countless volunteers and individuals who look out for their neighbors.

Thank you Steamboat Pilot & Today for keeping the flow of information going in our direction. We couldn’t survive without you, and you do it all without hesitation or reservation. Last but not least, I am thankful for our city, county and state officials and their supreme effort to keep that bus with the wobbly wheels on this road to a sure recovery.

Thank you all for staring down the gun barrel and wondering if there is a round in the chamber. Our lives are saved by distancing ourselves from each other. We owe all the aforementioned heroes a fighting chance too by staying home and not unnecessarily contributing to the spread of this deadly COVID-19.

Thank you all,



Bill Cully

Steamboat Springs





