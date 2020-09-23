Letter: Look what can be done when we work together

What can I say? I just want to say how glad I am to be living in a community like this who comes together when needed.

It’s been only a week since the devastating wind storm, and already, most of the trails in the area are usable again thanks to Routt County Riders, the U.S. Forest Service, the city of Steamboat Springs and many, many individuals who stepped up to clear the debris and make the trails usable so soon.

It certainly shows what can be done when we all work together.

Thank you,

Pete Wither

Steamboat Springs