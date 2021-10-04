Letter: Locally owned, locally operated

We were disappointed to read the recent “Council appears to favor special interests over residents” letter to the editor attacking locally owned and operated property management business owners as “special interests.”

Our property management firms collectively employ hundreds of people in Steamboat Springs. We work hard to provide for our families, our employees and our owners and to provide a great Steamboat experience for our guests. We contribute significantly to the sales tax revenue that funds Steamboat Springs, Colorado. We all run our vacation home rentals to be good neighbors, with guests that understand quiet hours, parking restrictions and trash restrictions.

We are long-time community members that raised our kids in Steamboat Springs over the past three decades. We are Steamboat Springs residents deeply involved in our community — Casey’s Pond, Steamboat Springs High School Booster Club, Boys & Girls Club, PTIC, Winter Sports Club, Yampatika, Routt County Riders, Healing Friends, Education Fund Board, Little League Baseball and Steamboat Soccer Association are among the many outstanding Yampa Valley organizations we participate in meaningfully.

For the author to suggest we are “special interests” and “business people who demonstrate no interest in community, neighborhoods or residents who make this town what it is” is simply untrue and disheartening. We are as much Steamboat Springs as any of our fellow citizens.

As engaged Steamboat Springs residents, we are happy to be involved in discussing potential regulation with City Council and the Planning Department. We are fortunate to live in a town where council and staff consider data brought forth by the citizens of Steamboat Springs.

We are for the registration, regulation and enforcement of all short-term rentals in Steamboat Springs. We are for short-term rental zoning and regulations that consider the history of neighborhoods, local ownership density and enforcing penalties on second-home owners and property managers that don’t follow the rules.

Doug Starkey, Four Seasons Steamboat

Suzie Spiro, Steamboat Lodging Properties

Grey Schuhmacher, Mountain Vacation Lodging

Robin Craigen, Moving Mountains

Sarah Bradford, Steamboat Lodging Company