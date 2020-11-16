Letter: Local love

One of the best parts about Steamboat Springs is our ability to pull together to support each other in difficult times, and now is most certainly one of those times.

Upon reading Friday’s article in Steamboat Pilot & Today on the strain that the move to Level Orange will create for local restaurants, I contacted a few of them to inquire how we all can help. The consensus was that if locals have the means, it would be incredibly beneficial if as many people as possible would get takeout or delivery twice a week. We’re calling the program, “Local Love.”

Fortunately, one of the few things everyone on “both sides of the aisle” agrees upon is that takeout food is very safe. Plus, many restaurants in town are now offering delivery, further minimizing personal contact, so what better way to support our community than to have delicious local food delivered to your door a few times per week?

Many restaurants have made changes to better respond to this crazy environment, so in order to better understand our options, I encourage everyone to respond below with their favorite order.

Mine is an off-the-menu masterpiece at Back Door Grill named after the local Nordic ski legend FBD: the “FBD” is a bison burger with cheddar cheese and everything but pickles. This already epic order then goes to “11” (one louder) with the highly strategic addition of egg and avocado. Regarding the side, the pro move is the accompaniment of the gods, tater tots. Order this and your life will be forever changed.

More importantly though, what are you ordering? 14’er at Yampa Valley Sandwich? Saigon Bowl at Noodles and More? Carne asada and margs at Fiesta Jalisco? Please comment.

Let’s never forget that we’re all in this together. For some, ordering food twice a week may be too much, and this is completely understandable. For others, it may be possible to order more frequently, so please do whatever you can.

I’ve never met anyone in Steamboat who didn’t care deeply about our town and its people, regardless of their political affiliations, so now is the time to support each other like never before. I don’t care who the owners of our restaurants voted for; what I do care about is how we can all work together to keep them in business.

Hopefully, this approach can also be applied to all local businesses. Tourist revenue may be weak and unpredictable this year; let’s make local support of our town very strong and reliable.

All together,

Jon Schafer

Steamboat Springs