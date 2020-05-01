Letter: Let’s talk about core trail etiquette
As so many have been saying, we are in crazy times. We are anxious, stressed, angry, tired and frustrated. This pandemic has tested and is continuing to test us every day. Each day brings new challenges different from the day before.
With that being said, let’s talk about the Yampa River Core Trail. The core trail has served as an outlet during this time. A way to get outside and take a break from staying at home. I myself spend around two to three hours on the core trail walking, running, riding my bike or rocking my super awesome roller blades.
Unfortunately, I have started to notice some things. People are forgetting core trail etiquette. I understand social distancing and staying 6 feet or more apart, but this pandemic is no reason to be rude. Too many times have I been riding my bike, and out of nowhere, there is a person passing by me, or in one case trying to split between me and a friend. It is not hard to simply say, “On your left.”
One time someone was walking toward me, stopped, threw up their arms, and yelled out, “Really?” Simply because I didn’t step on to the gravel and create more distance between us. We were already 6-plus feet apart. This pandemic is scaring everyone, but when did it become OK to be rude?
Let’s remember we are supposed to be in this together and supporting one another. Giving a kind word or smile can make someone’s day. Let’s remember our core trail etiquette and continue to keep Steamboat Springs the wonderful place it is.
Matthew Clark
Steamboat Springs
