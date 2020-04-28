Letter: Let’s recognize our leaders
I would like to say “thank you” and recognize all the volunteers and health care workers out there. But, there are some folks out there that have not gotten the praise that they deserve. They are the leaders in our community. Not only the government leaders, but the business owners and organizers and all the folks behind the scenes that make things happen.
Put yourself in their shoes. They have had to make incredible decisions that have affected thousands of people. Whether you believe they were right or not, they have had to gather information about something that we have never had to deal with in our lifetime and work together to come up with what they believed was best for our community.
In all probability, these people have saved hundreds of lives, and I want to thank you all for being there for us.
Jim Vail
Clark
