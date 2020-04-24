Letter: Let’s not diminish the danger of COVID-19

Evidently, according to some:

• If you die from influenza, you died from that virus.

• If you die from viral pneumonia, you died from that virus.

• If you die from the coronavirus classified as COVID-19, you died from “underlying causes.”

It’s a shame that there are those who are attempting to politicize the public health threat of COVID-19, a virus that, in just a few months, has killed nearly 50,000 Americans and is continuing to kill more than a thousand of our fellow countrymen every day. The truth is all viruses are dangerous for the elderly and others with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of death if infected.

Instead of trying to diminish the danger of COVID-19 (for which currently there is no vaccine or proven therapeutics like there are for viral pneumonia, influenza and some other viruses), let’s all try our best to follow public health directives, so that we protect at-risk populations who are, after all, our family, friends, neighbors and fellow citizens.

Rob Douglas

Steamboat Springs