Letter: Let’s lose Triple Crown this summer

I wonder what it is that causes folks to want Triple Crown here? Perhaps to delight they feel in watching the games?

My question is, given the diligence of Routt counties virus response and given that we Steamboaters have gotten this far into 2020 with few residents being sick, why would our town want to have thousands of people from everywhere in the country show up in our little town to share with us whatever sickness their community is spreading around?

Do you believe they bring great income into town? Check the numbers and what they spend on. Do we want the hoteliers and their work force to clean up after all these strangers? Do we want all the grocery store folks to be faced with all these folks? Where else do they spend? Where else do they go? The pool?

I have been waiting for Old Town Hot Springs to be open for months now. I’m pretty sure I would feel much safer with my own community members in the pools with me than visitors from some of the other virus “hot spots” in our country.

You want Triple Crown to come on in, but do you expect to have any close contact with them? Will they be of any health threat to you?

I do not fear COVID-19. I suspect it will be with us forever just like the flu. Visitors to Steamboat always bring their illnesses with them to town so in some ways this is no different. However, given the large percentage of potential carriers in any place less vigilant and cooperative than our own Steamboat neighbors have been, it is likely visitors will bring a much greater threat, in the next several months, than usual.

I think if we have to lose free concerts, Strings performances and many of our summer activities, we can just as easily lose Triple Crown for a summer.

Gale Loveitt

Steamboat Springs

