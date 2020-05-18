Letter: Let safety measures take root

We have done a great job in our community containing coronavirus spread. We’ve very recently been able to open up elective surgeries and other quality of life medical, dental and therapeutic procedures again, because our hospital is not under the siege of an out-of-control situation.

In order to remain in this state of affairs, certain things simply cannot return to normal. Rightfully so, local events that would bring together too large groups have been cancelled until at least the fall.

How then can it make sense to allow an event such as Triple Crown to proceed? It will not take long for the repercussions of poorly made decisions, whether by individuals or by businesses impatient to try to retrieve a normal that will never be possible, to hit our community.

At that time, everyone will be back where we were in late March. Isn’t it worth avoiding a continual back and forth between stay-at-home orders and OK, everyone go wild?

Let the measures that our community has been pretty darn good at, all things considered, take root. Let us all come to know that having a mask on hand at all times is a good thing that actually increases the activities that we can all take part in, not a fascist takeover of some sort.

Mary Walker

Clark

