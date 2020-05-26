Letter: Keep up the masks
Our local population of full-time Steamboat Springs residents have so far done a good job limiting the spread of COVID-19. We’ve worn masks in public, social distanced, stayed at home and followed the other guidelines laid down by our governor, public health officials and county commissioners, who recently extended these guidelines for another month. I thank them for their diligence.
Soon enough, though, we will face a whole new circumstance as tourists and part-time residents from all over the country and world arrive. Commissioners will again be updating pandemic guidelines for our county and here’s hoping this will include the requirement of mask wearing in public for all, as the other choice, a mandatory two-week isolation, would be impossible.
Many of us are wearing a mask for an entire eigh-hour work shift. Asking visitors to wear a mask for maybe an hour a day isn’t out of line or unfriendly as some may believe. Wearing a mask in public during these times shows our concern for each other and is a visible sign of respect. Nothing unfriendly about that.
Pam Pierce
Steamboat Springs
