Letter: Keep up the great job

Today I am feeling lucky to live in Routt County. Our county commissioners have been steady with staying the course during this pandemic. I am truly grateful for their swift, early action and for making decisions for the greater good, and they take their job seriously.

As a senior, virus-vulnerable person, I notice how young and healthy people take seriously the need to wash their hands, stay home when sick and wear masks in public. Our health care workers treat infected people at great personal risk. We have infected individuals who voluntarily isolate themselves for weeks to protect the public. All do this for the greater good.

Of course, not everyone acts altruistically in these situations. Unfortunately, some people care only about themselves. But, I believe, these individuals are in a minority in Routt County.

So thank you to those who are doing what they can to fight the outbreak. Thank you to the restaurants for doing curbside service. Thank you to the gas station workers and the grocery store employees. Thank you to our neighbors making masks. Thank you to parents teaching homeschool. Thank you to the UPS, FedEx and U.S. Postal Service workers. Thank you to our health care workers. All these good people help us foster trust in each other and care for each other’s plight.

Research suggests that when we recognize our common humanity and show compassion, we are more likely to pull together and solve issues that are complex in nature. And this virus is as complex as it gets.

Most of America is only in the first stages of this COVID-19 cycle. It seems grueling and even unending, but in the grand scheme of things, the disruption is minimal compared to those who are risking their lives to save others.

We do have hope that a vaccine will soon be found and made readily available to the world, allowing for the opportunity for all of our lives to eventually get better. And it will happen. In the meantime, we must stay the course, like our county commissioners have directed, to reduce the loss of lives and loved ones. Taking care of each other in Routt County; it’s what we do.

Nancy Schwanke

Steamboat Springs