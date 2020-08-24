Letter: Jan Fritz is an angel in human form

I got to know Jan Fritz about 22 years ago when my wife was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. During the final eight months of her life, she was fortunate to be under the care of Dr. Alan Cohn, Dr. Kevin Borgerding, and especially, Jan Fritz.

Jan’s level of caring, empathy, support and professionalism were, and still are, beyond amazing. She was always available when needed, which was often, and she never hesitated to offer comfort and support to both her patient and their loved ones.

Though my wife was under the care of two outstanding physicians, Jan was the one who oversaw and coordinated the majority of her treatment. One time, I saw the oncologist, an outstanding physician in his own right, defer to Jan for her opinion. What more can I say.

Now, 22 years later, I’m honored to still call Jan a friend. Along with many others in Routt County, I’m sad to see Jan end her long service to this community, yet I’m also thrilled that she is moving on to a new adventure with her husband and daughters. We will miss you Jan. Congratulations on your retirement.

Michael Turner

Steamboat Springs