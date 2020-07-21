Letter: James Brown was not a good ‘cat’
In the letter to the editor, “Looking for a Few Good Cats,” it was suggested that we as a community reinvigorate the memory of James Brown by performing service on the bridge spanning the Yampa River that carries his name.
Before making such a gesture, we should all learn a bit more about Mr. Brown. Perhaps, rather than further aggrandizing the guy, we should consider removing his name from our community and find a more suitable namesake.
Mr. Brown was arrested on multiple occasions. He has been convicted of serious crimes multiple times — assault, robbery and domestic violence to name a few. He has been sentenced and incarcerated multiple times. He is known for his drug abuse. He is known for his tax evasion. He is known for his domestic abuse. He had four wives. He had multiple extramarital affairs and children from those illicit sexual relationships.
I’m sure a quick search of the internet would be very enlightening for the curious.
James Brown was not a good “cat”. His legacy does not deserve further support. Quite the opposite in my mind.
Chris Ricks
North Routt
