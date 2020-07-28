Letter: James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge is worth commemorating
Katherine Cain wrote the perfect, heartfelt letter, gently rebuking the previous, derogatory letter about James Brown. She put my feelings, and the feelings of many others, into the words I was trying to find.
I have told the story of the “James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge” countless times to people all over the world who absolutely loved the story. Some wanted to come here just to see the bridge … visitors usually ask to see the bridge. They, and many locals, are disappointed there is nothing identifying this bridge.
It surely would be nice to see a proper sign on the bridge commemorating this unique event in Steamboat Springs history.
Rose Lynn Scott
Clark
