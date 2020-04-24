Letter: Jack Taylor was a statesman

I am terribly saddened by the passing of my friend Jack Taylor. I served in the state legislature with Jack from 2001 to 2009. He was a shining example of what an elected official should be. He was a man of high principles and firm convictions. He was astute and perceptive and always able to separate the wheat from the chaff in any argument no matter how arcane or convoluted.

Though Jack was a staunch Republican, his colleagues on both sides of the aisle always considered him a moderate who would cross the aisle when bipartisanship was called for. In short, Jack Taylor was a statesman, the like of which are in very short supply these days.

Godspeed Jack. You were well loved by your constituents, and your service was of incalculable value to Northwest Colorado.

Al White

Winter Park