Letter: It’s time to reopen local businesses

I don’t own a Steamboat Springs boutique, restaurant, coffee shop or hair salon, but if I did, I already would have contacted Governor Polis and asked him to lift the order that closed Colorado’s non-essential businesses.

America made a bold and decisive move by enacting a two-part strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goals were clearly outlined:

1. To provide the opportunity for our medical community to prepare for the worst possible scenario by slowing the transmission of the virus. Tactics included closing our borders and businesses and remaining home as much as possible.

2. To re-stimulate our economy and save our businesses by opening nationwide with a bang and going gangbusters, to make our economy stronger than ever before.

We in Steamboat Springs, and everyone in America, got behind this plan. American scientists worked in unity with scientists all over the world to learn everything about the 19 strain and to find treatment and cures. The U.S. Federal COVID-19 Task Force worked aggressively toward supplying our medical facilities with all things necessary to manage the sick. The American people closed their businesses, stayed home and provided an extraordinary level of cooperation and support.

All of us gave 110% — regardless of our personal opinions about how effective the plan might be, regardless of the economic jeopardy we individually faced, regardless of our political leanings, we came to the aid of our country.

We were incredibly successful. Within the first five weeks we gained:

A surplus supply of ventilators

A huge acquisition of N95 masks, with even more on the way

An assortment of very successful drug treatments, including millions of doses of hydroxycloroquine, cloroquine, antibiotics and vitamin-C therapy

An ever-increasing supply of test kits and a new, quick-response test

Great progress on a vaccine, with a particularly promising option already in stage two of development.

We can and will continue to protect the vulnerable in Colorado. But with our medical facilities primed and ready, with contagion as minimized as is scientifically possible, via nearly four host-deprived virus life cycles, it is time to come to the aid of our local businesses. After all, these aren’t just anonymous entities; these owners and employees are our friends.

We didn’t fail our country, let’s not fail our town. Contact Governor Polis at 1-303-866-2471 or nga.org/governors and urge him to reopen Colorado.

Debora Black

Steamboat Springs