Letter: It’s the government’s duty to ensure health and safety of populace
Our fellow citizens that demonstrate on the assertion that they are being deprived of “liberty” seem in need of a basic civics lesson — perhaps evidence of our decaying educational system.
In any event, a brief primer:
The duty of government — elected government — is to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the populace, therefore:
• Prohibition of going 70 mph in a school zone is not taking away your liberty
Support Local Journalism
• Prohibition of making campfires in a drought year, in high danger areas, is not taking away your liberty
• Prohibition of driving certain roads in floods and snow storms is not taking away your liberty
• Prohibition of certain uses of public lands is not taking away your liberty
• Prohibition of burning house lights during a blackout in war time is not taking away your liberty
Which brings us to the current public health crisis: prohibitions of certain activity or requirements for pursuing such activity, are needed for government to do its duty (see above).
We are in a crisis situation with deadly consequences, government is intended to address such situations under direction of our elected officials, with their professional advisors. Nobody is “taking away your liberty” unless you claim the liberty of perhaps infecting your fellow citizens.
Be a good citizen, support the needed government efforts, and this will pass in time.
James DeFrancia
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User