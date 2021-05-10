Letter: It’s better if you get the shot

Being vaccinated is a personal choice. Important decisions like this are made by talking to those with medical experience and reading about the existing research. Then weigh the pros and cons. Getting the COVID vaccine is voluntary. Proof of vaccine may be requested to attend sporting events, concerts, college and private businesses.

While getting the vaccine is free, treating COVID-19 is not. Treatment costs are your responsibility. It could be expensive with or without insurance. Your immune system might be good enough for you but maybe not Grandpa’s. It’s better for others including family, friends, and coworkers if you get the shot.

Almost 600,000 people of all ages have died from COVID so far. Many that have had COVID have long term effects. Few people have died after receiving the vaccine. Side effects are mild to date, generally clear up quickly.

It’s understandable to be hesitant about getting any shot, many are. People overcome this fear already knowing that it could help someone they love. You and those around you are safer when vaccinated. Peace of mind and a sense of normalcy are the best side effect of being vaccinated.

Julie Hagenbuch

Routt County