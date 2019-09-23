Letter: It takes a village

The 443 Nonprofit Center at the corner of Fifth and Oak streets recently received a donated roof from Berlet Roofing. Luke Berlet, owner, believes in giving back to the community, and this is just one generous way that he supports nonprofits.

The 443 Oak Nonprofit Center currently hosts the Routt County United Way and Integrated Community nonprofits. When our two nonprofits bought this building in 2017, we were aware that the need for a new roof would be coming in the near future. For two busy nonprofits working with Routt County residents to live their best lives, we so much appreciate professional, quality workmen helping to maintain the nonprofit center.

Thank you, Luke, for you and your team making our building brighter and safer in beautiful, historic downtown Steamboat Springs. We appreciate you.

Kate Nowak

Routt County United Way executive director

Nelly Navarro

Integrated Community executive director