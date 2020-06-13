Letter: It is an election year

To say I was disappointed by Sheriff Garrett Wiggins’ take on the current protests in our country and others would be an understatement.

While I’m sympathetic to Officer Max Brewer — I wish him recovery and a healthy future, the fact that Sheriff Wiggins could see George Floyd carelessly murdered by police officers — in front of a camera — and draw the conclusion that the ensuing anger is “nonsense our country is experiencing [that] has nothing to do with race” is sickening. Tragically, George Floyd has been laid to rest too soon, as only the most recent victim of a system in desperate need of reform.

It’s possible he’s conflating protesters with criminals taking advantage of a volatile situation, but Sheriff Wiggins’ remarks indicate a level of denial, and/or insensitivity and/or ignorance, that clearly renders him part of the problem these very protests are struggling to address.

I hope the community of Routt County acts to remove Garrett Wiggins at the earliest opportunity. As he pointed out, it is an election year.

Brett Champlain

Steamboat Springs