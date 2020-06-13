Letter: It is an election year
To say I was disappointed by Sheriff Garrett Wiggins’ take on the current protests in our country and others would be an understatement.
While I’m sympathetic to Officer Max Brewer — I wish him recovery and a healthy future, the fact that Sheriff Wiggins could see George Floyd carelessly murdered by police officers — in front of a camera — and draw the conclusion that the ensuing anger is “nonsense our country is experiencing [that] has nothing to do with race” is sickening. Tragically, George Floyd has been laid to rest too soon, as only the most recent victim of a system in desperate need of reform.
It’s possible he’s conflating protesters with criminals taking advantage of a volatile situation, but Sheriff Wiggins’ remarks indicate a level of denial, and/or insensitivity and/or ignorance, that clearly renders him part of the problem these very protests are struggling to address.
I hope the community of Routt County acts to remove Garrett Wiggins at the earliest opportunity. As he pointed out, it is an election year.
Support Local Journalism
Brett Champlain
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User