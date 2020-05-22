Letter: It felt good and normal

The other day a contractor repaired some accidental damage one of his crew did at our house. He was apologetic and fixed it right. I shook his hand and thanked him, then I said I guess I shouldn’t have done that. He said it’s alright and smiled. It felt good and normal.

Better to die being who I am than live being who I am not.

What got me to write this letter was the outcry over Triple Crown especially the letter from one of the letter writers, “If Steamboat chooses to welcome Triple Crown, it is highly unlikely we will choose to visit. Steamboat will be inviting a large number of people they are unable to safely provide for.”

She seems to be using their financial contributions to the town as a veiled threat, maybe she should stay in Illinois and plan her fourth home. I am a second homeowner. I have an expensive house in an expensive neighborhood. I feel differently.

I have always considered myself a privileged guest in this beautiful place and respectful of the people who settled it starting with the ranchers and the people who call it home. It is a wonderful place to raise a family and enjoy the outdoors. I feel deeply for the workers, business people, restaurants, etc. who are being unduly affected by this extended closure. I never understood why Walmart was able to sell clothing but boutiques were not.

There are a lot of people against events due to their personal agenda and desire to live in a cocoon. It’s not going away anytime soon as they say here in the west — “time to cowboy up and grab the bull by the horns.” These events help support our businesses, making them able to open year round.

I see people wearing their masks and social distancing. I follow it more out respect than believing it will help.

We cannot live in fear. It brings more joy to me to see youngsters hitting the ball, running the bases and the crowd cheering than building a wall around the city. This is a risk, and a choice we need to make. What has happened to personal responsibility where you choose the risks you want to take? Just don’t think I am too dumb to make my own choices.

We had dinner last night with friends at their house, and when we arrived and left, we gave each other our normal hugs. It felt good to get a little back to normal.

Robert Nestora

Steamboat Springs