Letter: In the face of adversity, UCHealth steps up

Let’s all take a moment to thank the positive forces in our lives.

I wanted to take a moment to say “thank you” to UCHealth. My wife and I both work at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, so we are both in the medical field and are both dealing with lower volumes and schedule changes. This is a stressful time for both of us taking on homeschooling duties as well as trying to maintain a level of income that allows us to meet our bills as we have in the past.

It’s comforting that our employer is taking steps to care for us during these times. They recently sent out a memo to employees letting them know that they will take some courses of action to help employees to get through this challenging time. This is what you hope for from a large company but seldom receive.

UCHealth is putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to taking care of employees and so I wanted to take this moment say thank you to Liz Concordia, CEO of the UCHealth system, and the board of UCHealth. You have positioned my family well to survive this current pandemic, and I really appreciate your commitment to your employees. You talked the talk and now you are walking the walk, and employees are taking notice.

Good companies step up when the chips are down, and I truly believe UCHealth is a great company for our patients in the Yampa Valley. What makes you want to say “thank you” at this trying time?

Kevin Chapman

Steamboat Springs