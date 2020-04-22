Letter: In response to the 202 concerned Routt County residents

With all due respect, I disagree with the statements stipulated in the letter you signed. You refer to “some individuals oppose mandatory health measures, citing economic impact and personal freedom,” but the reality “of the economic impact” is that many people in our own community and across the country, 22 million so far, have lost their jobs because their businesses are closed. My concern is about those people in need, not my personal freedom, but unfortunately, your letter doesn’t even mention them.

In the past five weeks, we have had a lot of time to learn how to wash our hands, not touch our faces, practice wearing masks and keeping social distancing. For the most part, people have been very respectful and understand the necessity of those rules. We also have been very lucky to have only a few cases here in Steamboat in comparison with the rest of the country.

Steamboat is a community where we take pride in caring for each other. I did not see any compassion or kindness in this letter toward the most unfortunate among us who do need a paycheck to pay their rent, their bills and buy food for their families. It is time to think about their suffering, and I wish your letter would have addressed their concerns and worries. But unfortunately, not one word, not a single one. Remarkable.

Respectfully,

Support Local Journalism Donate



Chantal Kane

Steamboat Springs