Letter: In response to Indivisible series introduction

I am reaching out to you today in regards to the Indivisible series and the content and goals it seems to pursue. As a conservative, it seems to me that it is destined to fail to deliver a critical nuanced view on race relations, questions of police brutality and how we personally and in our city, state or nation should view our fellow citizens no matter their background.

The material you cited in today’s article, “From the editor: Join me on this Indivisible journey by bringing an open mind and an open heart,” seems to stem from the political left or far-left ideology. Books like “How to Be an Anti-Racist” or “White Fragility” should be contrasted with opinions and viewpoints on race relations, especially from esteemed Black conservative thinkers like Thomas Sowell or more recent authors like Coleman Hughes.

May I propose you read his article on Kendi’s book at City Journal for an alternative viewpoint. It is titled “How to Be an Anti-Intellectual.”

Do you plan to include a more nuanced view to this series? Otherwise, I feel it will fall short in terms of making everyone on the right and left equally “uncomfortable” as you proclaim.

Moreover, we basically never hear Black conservative thinkers and scholars in the media. I think here is a big opportunity to provide this new information in your newspaper. Will you take this opportunity?

One more criticism that you may be exposing the newspaper to is the word choice for the “Indivisible” series lends even more credence to a suspicion that this series is not about anything else than pushing political left-wing ideology right before an election. Or how would you see the series differ from indivisible.org?

Juergen Kuhmann

Steamboat Springs