Letter: In response to 2 letters attacking Trump’s response to COVID-19

Democrats will vote for a coronavirus stimulus package only if Republicans agree to bail out fiscally irresponsible states. They want years of bad decision making and poor management to be rewarded with tax dollars using COVID-19 as leverage.

Is this the cruel hoax Nancy Spillane discusses in her letter? No. Instead she criticizes suspension of payroll taxes that will give workers a 6.2% raise.

Trump’s executive order defers Social Security taxes from September through December for workers earning less than $4,000 on a pretax biweekly basis. Despite Spillane’s false claims, Medicare taxes are not being deferred. Seniors, disabled and widows won’t receive a “direct attack.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a contribution from the general fund will protect Social Security.

The deferral is a four-month loan to workers who want it. It’s not mandatory. By not paying Social Security taxes, paychecks will increase. Employers already have the option of deferring their portion of Social Security taxes under the bi-partisan Cares Act through 2020. Upon re-election, Trump will push through legislation that will forgive these payroll tax loans.

On a second topic, science views change as new developments occur. Our local so-called journalist uses fake news as proof that his views of science are correct. President Trump has not denied science but listened and followed scientific views of the coronavirus task force. He receives their best advice, but new facts surface, revising science and known truths.

On Jan. 28, CDC and Dr. Fauci both pushed back against the idea of asymptomatic spread. World Health Organization scientists said the same. Fauci: “In all the history of respiratory viruses, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks.” Later, CDC, Fauci and WHO confirmed the virus can spread from asymptomatic individuals. Science had early skepticism toward wearing masks as protection. Clearly, scientists were at odds.

Despite scientific confusion, Trump kept people from panicking while taking decisive actions to combat the virus.

On Jan. 21, he created a task force in charge of “efforts to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus.” On Jan. 31, he declared a public health emergency and banned travel from China where the virus started. He mobilized the private sector to quickly produce ventilators, hospital supplies, masks (stockpiles depleted by the previous administration), developed new tests and distribution plans. He fast-tracked vaccine development motivating private American research companies to produce. He advised and supported states efforts.

This is successful management — not a “failed” one.

Loretta Van Norstrand

Steamboat Springs