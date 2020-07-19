Letter: In memoriam — for Tom
If only you asked, we might have watched another sunset
and one more starry night unfold.
If only you asked, we might have wandered once more on wild prairies
under western skies fading vermillion to opalescent rose.
If only you asked, we might have listened
to another concert in the park or played Carnegie Hall.
If only you asked, we might have seen once more
the freedom and laughter of children at play.
If only you asked, I would listen more deeply
to your words clouded in despair.
If only you asked, I would try to hold back
the rushing tide of disillusion.
If only you asked, I would show you thousands of lives
turned around, healed by your gentle questions and counsel.
If only you asked, I would help you find a hundred more reasons
to live before you broke our hearts.
If only you asked, I would help you understand
you don’t always have to understand.
If only you asked, I would show the paradox of your leave taking
pressing cruel against all the advice you ever gave, all the lives you ever saved.
If only you asked, I would gladly take you to a still point
before the downward spiral from that precipice, bleak in its finality.
If only you asked, I would try with all my might
to pull you from the darkness back into the light.
If only you asked, together we might have searched again
how to forgive and set things right.
(Requiescat in Pace)
Sandra Conlon
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User