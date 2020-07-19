Letter: In memoriam — for Tom

If only you asked, we might have watched another sunset

and one more starry night unfold.

If only you asked, we might have wandered once more on wild prairies

under western skies fading vermillion to opalescent rose.

If only you asked, we might have listened

to another concert in the park or played Carnegie Hall.

If only you asked, we might have seen once more

the freedom and laughter of children at play.

If only you asked, I would listen more deeply

to your words clouded in despair.

If only you asked, I would try to hold back

the rushing tide of disillusion.

If only you asked, I would show you thousands of lives

turned around, healed by your gentle questions and counsel.

If only you asked, I would help you find a hundred more reasons

to live before you broke our hearts.

If only you asked, I would help you understand

you don’t always have to understand.

If only you asked, I would show the paradox of your leave taking

pressing cruel against all the advice you ever gave, all the lives you ever saved.

If only you asked, I would gladly take you to a still point

before the downward spiral from that precipice, bleak in its finality.

If only you asked, I would try with all my might

to pull you from the darkness back into the light.

If only you asked, together we might have searched again

how to forgive and set things right.

(Requiescat in Pace)

Sandra Conlon

Steamboat Springs