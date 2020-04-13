Letter: I’m on SAAM’s team, are you?

While coronavirus dominates all the headlines, there is another pandemic that’s been around much longer that deserves our attention too.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month — SAAM — and despite being unable to attend the events and workshops your local advocates had planned for you, there are still ways to engage, collaborate and amplify the message. It’s easy too.

• Share every social media post you see related to #SAAM and forward the best ones to your closest allies, encouraging them to do the same. For examples, check our posts out on the Advocates of Routt County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AdvocatesofRouttCounty or on Instagram @advocatesrc, or on Twitter @ofRoutt

• Watch together. Sharing an experience, like watching a film, and debriefing together can foster deep learning. There are a number of films and shows related to the issue of sexual assault that are extremely informative and insightful while also being written, acted and produced extremely well. “The Hunting Ground,” “Unbelievable” and “Roll Red Roll” are a few powerful options.

• Participate in interactive opportunities designed by Advocates of Routt County, like their “I’m on SAAM’s Team” social media campaign or their “Ask an Advocate” Zoom session where they field questions from students and the community covering a wide range of topics — learn more at advocatesrc.org.

Then invite your network to do the same. We’re extremely lucky to be quarantined in the digital age. If we use the internet for all it’s worth, we can not only stay connected but collaborate in new ways. Let’s start by standing with survivors and joining the call for sexual violence prevention to become a top priority of our community’s public safety agenda … and our personal lives.

For more information about how to participate in Advocates’ projects, please contact graham@advocatesrc.org. Or, if you or a friend needs help, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us 24/7 at 970-879-8888 or safeline@advocaterc.org.

Graham Hackett

Advocates of Routt County social change program manager