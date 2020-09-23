Letter: I’m depending on you to vote for a good leader
My name is Ethan Summers, and I am 9 years old. As I am too young to vote, I am depending on you to vote and to choose the right person.
With wildfires raging all around us, COVID-19 sweeping through town after town and racial inequality that is still present today, who we have as the president of our country is very important. If 2020 has taught us anything so far, I believe that it is how important having a good leader to stand behind is.
Please register to vote or check to make sure your registration is correct and up to date.
Thank you,
Ethan Summers
Steamboat Springs
