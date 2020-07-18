Letter: Idiocy on display

I’m not sure what is happening to Steamboat Springs. My wife has walked River Road daily for almost 30 years. (Several years back the paper did an article about her.) This a.m. she was walking her regular walk and a man on a bike was coming toward her, so she raised her mask for protection because he wasn’t wearing a mask and he proceeded to almost run her over and at the same time called her a F—— idiot. Takes a real man to call a senior lady names.

Something is wrong with people when all you are doing is trying to protect yourself from people who don’t care and are not wearing masks during these times. I see more and more of these type of idiots on the Core Trail, roads and stores. Sad.

What a loser. We don’t want or need people like this in our community.

Gary Reynolds

Steamboat Springs