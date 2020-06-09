Letter: ‘I vote my conscience’
In his letter to the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Brodie Farquhar states that those who support President Trump should be deeply ashamed. I guess I didn’t get the memo that we are all to bow down and worship at the altar of Mr. Farquhar’s mind.
I vote my conscience, as I am sure is true for most Americans. The Democratic Party recently voted God out; He is not to be mentioned in their platform. This party also believes in the right to terminate pregnancy through the ninth month for any reason or for no reason at all.
I am a Christian, and I believe in the right to life, so it’s pretty much a given how I will vote, but to say that I should be deeply ashamed is audacious.
Katherine Cain
Yampa
