Letter: How to vote?

GOP. Why would you vote any other way?

If you are accused of doing something wrong, you would have options. If subpoenaed, just ignore it. Anyone else that might be involved, in your case, get them to ignore the subpoenas, too. If you have to go to trial, find who are witnesses against you. Then you can harass and intimidate them.

When you pay your taxes, just fudge on them and claim you’re being audited, for years. You can declare how pious you are by carrying a Bible with you. Don’t forget the bookmark to show you are reading it. Whatever you do though, don’t recite any passages. Questions may follow.

When confronted by someone asking about a stupid thing you said, deny it, especially if it was just yesterday on tape. Along these lines, you might as well lie. The more you lie, the less people seem to notice.

You can show deep concern for others verbally but not have to actually show any true empathy. That’s for liberals. Promise help but of course, delay.

You can publicly declare your concern for Mother Earth while denying science. That’s really important. Then any cronies you have in industries that harm our waterways, air quality and energy use can benefit from your true support of their tax cuts and destruction of regulations that protect Mother Earth. Hey, it’s a big world out there.

Going GOP also allows you to claim you are American without really showing you know much of our history. Like how we all were originally immigrants, and we pushed out and killed the indigenous people, then brought in foreigners to work as slaves.

And you won’t even have to acknowledge that part of America. Heck, you can be a racist or neo-Nazi, and the rest of the GOP will turn a deaf ear and blind eye.

There so many reasons to vote “red” this November. Red is also Putin’s favorite color. Like a famous person once said, “What do you have to lose?” I hope this has been helpful.

Ken Collins

Oak Creek