Letter: Hindsight 2020

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But who defines what’s right?

Is it the media that creates the line in the sand?

Trump is a horrible racist, and Biden a useless socialist.

How do we know what is right or wrong?

How do we hate others for their beliefs without listening to their reasoning?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But who decides what’s wrong?

Is it social media that made hatred so prevalent?

Trump stokes hate, but can we say Biden is better?

How can you lose friends for your partner’s voting record?

How can we have productive discord with all this hate?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But how do you find what is right?

Is it believing one side passionately without research?

Trump spouts bullshit, but not all of Biden’s facts are true.

How can we find the truth with all the fake news?

How can we research with all the biased sources?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But isn’t violence always wrong?

Is it wrong to research how these black men and women were killed?

Trump says killing is bad, Biden says Trump doesn’t support black people.

How can we not all support innocent, unarmed people killed by the police?

How can the death of black men and women be so political?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But how do you know when the police are right?

Is it just a few bad apples or a systemic issue?

Trump wants to help the police, Biden maybe wants to get rid of them?

How can we keep our communities safe without police?

How can we support our police and prevent racism?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But how can you do no wrong?

Is it fair to judge any government for its handling of Covid-19?

Trump started travel bans, Biden promotes masks.

How can we condemn decisions made quickly in the middle of a pandemic?

How can we wear masks when we shop but not in a 2,000 person campaign event?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But how, even now, do we know what’s right?

Is it right to open businesses when thousands of people are still getting infected?

Trump wants children in school, Biden wants to keep the economy locked down.

How can we put politics aside to prevent the spread and create a treatment?How can we protect our communities from coronavirus and bankruptcy?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But how do you know you’re not wrong?

Is it just finding what fits your opinions best?

Trump likes guns, Biden supports abortion.

How can you have Democrat and Republican beliefs in 2020?

How is it that this country is so divided, but when we talk issues many of us agree?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But is it just your family that’s right?

Is it just not talking about politics that gets us through dinner?

Trump for your in-laws, and Biden for your parents.

How can we come together to talk constructively without yelling?

How can we love one another, talk about politics, and still be kind?

Stuck between right and wrong, wrong and right.

But how do we come together?

Is it that after this election we can heal together?

Trump might win, Biden could too.

How can we move forward to create a better country?

How can we come together and move forward as a family?

Sophie Burke

Steamboat Springs