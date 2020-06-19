Letter: Hidden faces
A hidden face is behind the mask,
Greeting with a nod: still here,
A nod fulfills the hello-task,
Accompanied without a strange fear.
Day runs to evening: the last sunset,
Shadows grow long and lean
A tally now from the daily bet,
To win and touch life’s great seam.
We have danced to the song allowed,
Now spirit calls me to be free,
The few souls will mushroom to a crowd,
Mad dancing with no mask to see.
This time history I will not forget,
So weird a calling to keep me sane,
Sideways turned, it fostered regret,
Causing rebellion and some pain.
Support Local Journalism
Let better council come to prevail,
The dance partners will surely hail.
(Mask-less faces will show a smile,
Will you dance and walk a while?)
Francis Conlon
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User