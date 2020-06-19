Letter: Hidden faces

A hidden face is behind the mask,

Greeting with a nod: still here,

A nod fulfills the hello-task,

Accompanied without a strange fear.

Day runs to evening: the last sunset,

Shadows grow long and lean

A tally now from the daily bet,

To win and touch life’s great seam.

We have danced to the song allowed,

Now spirit calls me to be free,

The few souls will mushroom to a crowd,

Mad dancing with no mask to see.

This time history I will not forget,

So weird a calling to keep me sane,

Sideways turned, it fostered regret,

Causing rebellion and some pain.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Let better council come to prevail,

The dance partners will surely hail.

(Mask-less faces will show a smile,

Will you dance and walk a while?)

Francis Conlon

Steamboat Springs