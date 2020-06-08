Letter: Healthy heart heroes

I have coordinated Jump Rope for Heart, an American Heart Association school donation program, for over 20 years now, and I would like to recognize South Routt Elementary School for going the extra mile during these COVID-19 times.

The past three months have been months of unexpected change and creativity for parents, students and teachers. I want to state how proud I am of the South Routt students.

The elementary students collected over $1,000 during these difficult times. While it isn’t the most they have ever collected, they still had heart enough to help people with heart disease and go ahead and find ways to collect. Hats off to you South Routt Elementary — you truly are “A Small School with a Big Heart.”

Thank you,

Artie Weber

South Routt Elementary School