Letter: Health risks of Triple Crown too much

I think the decision, or pending decision, to allow Triple Crown to come to Steamboat Springs this summer, as early as June possibly, is shortsighted and premature at the very least.

I empathize with the business owners in this town who are suffering like so many across the country because of this shutdown, but the health risks to our community of having Triple Crown with so many families traveling here from around the country is too great given how many unknowns there are about this virus and the high contagion rate from many asymptomatic but infected people.

We have had no new cases in over two weeks here, and we seem to have done an outstanding job as a community of adhering to the policies that have kept our numbers under control for now, but we have to remain diligent for the time being until we know more. The risks are too great for all of us.



At the very least, the people of our community should have a say as to if they want Triple Crown coming here this summer, and the City Council should allow for some sort of vote or dialogue with everyone before allowing Triple Crown to come.

Ken Gold

Steamboat Springs