Letter: Happy I live in Steamboat

In no particular order let me list some of the reasons I am so happy that I live in Steamboat:

1.The excellent job our community officials and health care providers have done and are doing to keep us safe during this pandemic.

2. The excellent healthcare available for us. I have benefited from just about every service UCHealth has to offer this year. Chemotherapy at the excellent Cancer Center. I am now cancer free. I’ve had X-rays, MRIs and surgery. From the ER to the recovery room to overnight in the hospital, the staff have been beyond wonderful. This includes the doctors affiliated with the hospital, Steamboat Medical and the Spine Center.

3. Our wonderful local newspaper that keeps us up to date on local news and more. And now the great series, “Invisible.” And to top it off the Longevity Project with guest speaker Sean Swarner, who was so inspiring. I hope the YouTube presentation will be available for those that missed it.

4. All the wonderful people that live in Steamboat. May you start each day with thinking how good the day is going to be and end it with thoughts of gratefulness. (Inspired by Swarner).

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs