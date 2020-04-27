Letter: Grateful for local nonprofits

As Colorado grapples with unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, I am grateful for local nonprofits’ ongoing work to provide essential public services, tackle inequities and create a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

It is difficult imagine a more difficult time for our nonprofits. Vital programs are being disrupted at a time when people need them most, daily operations are altered and budgets are stretched by increased demand and the cancellation of revenue-generating events — all in a context of tremendous and extraordinary uncertainty. Our nonprofit community is at the heart of everything about which we care.

Thank you Routt County nonprofits for the exemplary job you all have done to keep our local citizens healthy, fed, comforted and feeling safe. The following is just a small sample of what is happening:

United Way is coordinating the collection/distribution of masks with over 25 volunteers. BAP and Big Agnes are assisting with volunteers and materials. The goal is to distribute 10,000 masks. As well, United Way is coordinating volunteers to assist with LiftUp food delivery.

LiftUp is providing rental assistance with help from the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, which is waiving its late fees for its clients. Much of this is possible with a generous grant from Deer Park Road Management.

The Routt County Council on Aging continues to feed our seniors.

The school system and the hospital are providing lunches for our children.

MindSprings offers telehealth and posts free wellness videos on Facebook.

Old Town Hot Springs offers free online exercise classes.

On a personal level, a friend had a senior neighbor hospitalized for the virus. The family needed help with dog walking. The Health Partnership was contacted. They made an immediate referral. Help was sent, and the help continues to assist with the dog as needed.

I am appreciative of the collaboration that is taking place throughout our county between elected officials, healthcare providers, emergency responders, human services, nonprofits and other partners who are vital to Routt County’s ability to stare down and beat COVID-19.

Routt County is strong, resilient and caring even under the toughest circumstances. Thank you, Routt County, for prioritizing health, for making sacrifices to save lives, for being innovative with the resources we do have and for making Routt County a great place to live. We’ll get through this together, stronger than ever. Indeed we our brothers’ keepers, working to combat an invisible enemy.

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek