Letter: Granicus not the answer

In the recent article about Granicus, the STR monitoring and enforcement company, the owner of a local Steamboat lodging company was quoting as saying “this 24/7 hotline is going to be huge”. Nothing could be further from the truth and this statement shows a lack of understanding or willingness to acknowledge the plight residents are having with STRs affecting the character, safety, and quality of life of their residential neighborhoods.

Granicus is not a solution to the STR/VHR problem we have, not even close. Let me tell you why. By the time us residents call Granicus, the evening or weekend has already been ruined by the renters in the VHR. We have already been impacted and have had to initiate the policing. Granicus will not stop more VHRs popping up in our residential neighborhoods, they will not stop the increased traffic, they will not stop the anxiety of not knowing who is in the VHR hotel next door this weekend, they will not stop quality of life being eroded with a new set of hotel guests in the neighborhood every week, and they will not stop the residents from having to be the front line of policing. With a constant stream of hotel guests over varying periods of time in different VHRs, there will always be issues.

Granicus is reactive not proactive. We need proactive measures like other mountain city councils have put in place as reported in the Pilot on September 25th. Durango, Salida, Avon have caps and Breckenridge is moving to do the same. Salida, Crested Butte, Aspen, Breckenridge, Winter Park and Avon all collect taxes with Crested Butte even collecting a 5% vacation rental excise tax. Breckenridge, Salida, Winter Park, Avon, and Durango’s STR/VHR permits are all non-transferable. Winter Park recently passed an incentive program to encourage STR owners to rent their properties to full-time tenants. These towns understand the gravity of the situation and are acting.

I urge City Council not to be misled into believing Granicus is the end-all, be-all solution, but to put proactive policies in place that limit the number of STRs/VHRs and where they can be located.

Mike Koponen

Steamboat Springs