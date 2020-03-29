Letter: Good leaders

I’ve watched the last two town halls concerning COVID-19 conducted jointly by the city and county and moderated by Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman. We are truly blessed that for such a small community we have the right people for this public health challenge.

City Council President Jason Lacy, County Commissioner Beth Melton, City Police Chief Cory Christensen and County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Harrington (as Jason calls him, our own Dr. Fauci) were informative, calm, rational, transparent and clearly well-versed and objective about how coronavirus is currently impacting our valley and working hard to be prepared should that impact grow in ways we all hope it doesn’t.

It’s clear that they are looking at the trajectory of the virus across our country and internationally and applying those lessons to their preparations and actions here at home. During challenging times, often the right people come forward as natural leaders. We have good leaders here in the Yampa Valley.

Rob Douglas

Steamboat Springs