Letter: Going back to plastic is ‘appalling’

After a 30-year effort to free ourselves from the unlimited use of plastic bags we find that the suggestion of going back to plastic to protect ourselves against COVID-19 a bit appalling. Several of our family’s personal cloth bags have been washed hundreds of times — right in the washer with the rest of the laundry. In the store they are handled only by our family members and lately not even a store bagger.

Our bags do not become the diet of turtles and whales or end up waving on a bobbed wire fence. Not to take them into the store would be the equivalent of not allowing our clothes into the grocery store … and maybe we should switch to “single-use” plastic clothes. I can’t imagine the germs attached to my work clothes after a day of plumbing.

When that single-use plastic is thrown away, remember it doesn’t ever, ever go away. Ask any turtle with a straw stuck up its nose.

Johnny and Gigi Walker

Steamboat Springs