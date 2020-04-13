Letter: Going back to plastic is ‘appalling’
After a 30-year effort to free ourselves from the unlimited use of plastic bags we find that the suggestion of going back to plastic to protect ourselves against COVID-19 a bit appalling. Several of our family’s personal cloth bags have been washed hundreds of times — right in the washer with the rest of the laundry. In the store they are handled only by our family members and lately not even a store bagger.
Our bags do not become the diet of turtles and whales or end up waving on a bobbed wire fence. Not to take them into the store would be the equivalent of not allowing our clothes into the grocery store … and maybe we should switch to “single-use” plastic clothes. I can’t imagine the germs attached to my work clothes after a day of plumbing.
When that single-use plastic is thrown away, remember it doesn’t ever, ever go away. Ask any turtle with a straw stuck up its nose.
Johnny and Gigi Walker
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.