Letter: Gifts of love and charity

This morning when I opened the front door intending to sweep the snow off the walk and do other chores, my way was blocked by a box containing a book of crossword puzzles and health snacks. My first thought was Saint Nick was at my door. I mean that in the best way and not a flippant comment.

Someone was deeply concerned enough about Ellen and me during the coronavirus outbreak to leave us a gift of love and charity. As silent as they came, they left. No tracks in the snow.

The shutdown had just begun when our neighbor came to the door with a sheet of paper containing in big letters their phone number. They, being younger, would run errands in Steamboat for us. Just to keep us out of the crowds. They’re willing to put their health on the line for us. That is special.

An ad in the Steamboat Pilot & Today tells of a food outlet offering carryout and giving the gratuities to their unemployed staff. That is concern for others.

Schools and businesses close, yet despite the hardship, the people are finding a way to carry on. That is resilience and determination to face the crisis with courage. The list of good things is much longer.

It is a true blessing to live in my corner of the world — Routt County. The exterior of the county changes, but the inner-goodness of the people is solid and forever.

Thanks again to our personal real life Saint Nick.

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa

