Letter: Functioning board would want to hear concerns from STARS volunteers

I am a former STARS volunteer who was fired for allowing my name to be associated with a letter composed by a group of volunteers who were concerned with the management of the organization and very high turnover rate of paid staff among other things.

It is my understanding that there was a total of 23 of us who were fired, and I believe there were approximately an equal number who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retribution. Obviously, those fears were well founded.

While the problems at STARS are not new and are well known by most or all of the volunteers and employees, those outside the organization have been mostly unaware of the ongoing drama inside STARS. However, by virtue of the termination of the volunteers, the STARS board has put on full display the toxic culture of retaliation that permeates leadership.

We were told by email that not only were our services no longer required, but that if we dared show our faces in STARS offices, we would be trespassing and subject to removal. I believe a functioning board would find a way to address the legitimate concerns of dedicated volunteers who believe in the mission of STARS.

Here is a summary of what the board saw fit to dispose of by firing these volunteers:

• Over 130 years of service to STARS

• An average of 2,800 hours of service each year

• Five former board members including a past chair|

• Eight Volunteer of the Year awards and one Rookie of the Year

• Four PSIA Level 1 certifications and three PSIA child specialist certifications

• One Steamboat Springs Ski Patrol member

Despite the recent resignation of the executive director, the current board is still unwilling to meet with concerned volunteers, signaling that nothing has changed. I think it should be clear to anyone paying attention that all is not well at STARS.

Larry Moore

Steamboat Springs