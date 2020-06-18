Letter: Freedom of speech for some is silenced
The Black Lives Matter movement and all other groups are able to exercise their rights, including their freedom of speech. I am very disappointed that Garrett Wiggins, other members of our community and every citizen of our beloved nation are criticized and somewhat silenced by exercising their freedom of speech. I thought we all, as United States citizens, recognized and upheld the Constitution of our diverse country.
Christi Janco
Stagecoach
