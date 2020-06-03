Letter: Face mask rule is draconian measure

My husband and I are property owners in Steamboat/Routt County, and we have owned property there since 1977. We’ve spent a month to six weeks there every year, between skiing and summer activities, it has a deep-seeded place in our hearts.

The current Routt County Commission and its pivoting to a lack of real science in its approach to re-opening Routt County is disappointing. They are attempting to replace the people’s good judgment with draconian, totalitarian measures.

We also own property on the Gulf of Mexico. Governor Kay Ivy has opened the state and Baldwin County has followed Gov. Ivy’s lead. I’m here right now, and people come and go with ease. Some of the people wear masks, but many don’t. I would not be visiting here and spending my tourist dollars if I had to wear a mask all the time.

I get somewhat sick rebreathing carbon dioxide and am otherwise completely healthy, so I am pleased to visit here and enjoy myself in a county where freedom abounds. In my home state, we have been 95% open with no stay-at home orders from the beginning with no draconian orders to wear face masks all the time.

In my home state the most important thing was done immediately and that was to close the nursing and senior living places to protect the most vulnerable. The workers and the front line in all the businesses have been protected.

Common sense is the one important mode and expectation for responsible people.

This will be the first time since 1977 that we will not visit Routt County if these draconian rules are put in place. Floating the rivers, eating dinner at the local hayride ranch and frequenting the local restaurants will not be part of our summer if you keep the face mask rule in place.

Thank you,

Patsy and Gary Levang

Watford City, North Dakota