Letter: Face mask requirement saves lives

I am writing to say how appreciative I am of our commissioners stand on the population wearing masks in public enclosed areas.

I was a physician in the U.K. for my working life and have worn masks for long periods during that time. I have never had a problem with feeling unwell or becoming hypercapnic. I did it both to protect myself and protect my patients.

The evidence we have now suggests that wearing masks may help contain this unpleasant illness. It is a very small price to pay for saving a life or for a return to the full lockdown, with its economic consequences, we have already experienced this year.

I live with someone who is very high risk should he get COVID-19. He is happy to stay home and isolate himself.

As a community we have done well to contain our COVID-19 numbers. Wearing a mask is a very small price to pay for allowing that containment to continue.

Charlotte Cannon

Steamboat Springs