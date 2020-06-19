Letter: Face mask requirement saves lives
I am writing to say how appreciative I am of our commissioners stand on the population wearing masks in public enclosed areas.
I was a physician in the U.K. for my working life and have worn masks for long periods during that time. I have never had a problem with feeling unwell or becoming hypercapnic. I did it both to protect myself and protect my patients.
The evidence we have now suggests that wearing masks may help contain this unpleasant illness. It is a very small price to pay for saving a life or for a return to the full lockdown, with its economic consequences, we have already experienced this year.
I live with someone who is very high risk should he get COVID-19. He is happy to stay home and isolate himself.
As a community we have done well to contain our COVID-19 numbers. Wearing a mask is a very small price to pay for allowing that containment to continue.
Charlotte Cannon
Steamboat Springs
