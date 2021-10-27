Letter: Exercise your right to vote

Sitting at the dining room table filling out my ballot, I wonder why everyone in the U.S. cannot enjoy the convenience to vote like we do in Routt County. Registered voters get ballots mailed weeks before the election. In Routt County, we have six in-person drop boxes, including two 24-hour security-monitored, drive-through boxes. We can vote early, weekend or Election Day. We can vote in person with minimal wait times. We can be notified when our ballots are received and counted.

In the comfort of your home, you may not be motivated to vote in our upcoming local election, but your voice has real world consequences. In many places voters are denied these conveniences. They lack enough polling places, and it is difficult to get to voting centers using public transportation. They are not provided time off from work to vote or get acceptable forms of voter ID. And they end up waiting hours in line to vote.

These are just a few of the topics that were blocked from discussion for a third time by a minority in the Senate, restricting many people from their right to participate in our democracy.

Local elections have the most impact on our lives. Some would have us believe the school board and city council elections are non-partisan. Nothing could be further from the truth.

City Council races are paramount to how Steamboat will evolve. I voted for candidates that struggle to stay in Steamboat, to shepherd through The Brown Ranch workforce housing. I backed candidates that support public education, public health, the environment and public lands. Ones that bring reasonable solutions to the table that benefit everyone in the community.

If you think you can take this election off, think again. Our future depends on your vote.

Julie Hagenbuch

Steamboat Springs