Letter: Everyone has the right to weigh in during this crisis

I don’t own a Steamboat boutique, restaurant, bike shop or hair salon, but I am standing up for everyone who does.

Consider America’s strategy against COVID-19:

1. To provide the opportunity for our medical community to prepare for the worst possible scenario by slowing the transmission of the virus. Tactics include closing our borders and businesses and remaining home.

2. To re-stimulate our economy and save our businesses by reopening nationwide and hitting it hard to make our economy stronger than ever before.

From the President’s updates, Governor Cuomo’s updates and the news from national and international outlets, my takeaway is this. American scientists are working with scientists worldwide to learn about the 19 strain and to find treatment and cures. The U.S. Federal COVID-19 Task Force supplied our medical facilities with everything necessary to manage the sick. The American people closed their businesses and stayed home.

Team Steamboat had to sacrifice our ski season and a whole lot more. To anyone who doesn’t think Steamboat is readied for the virus, watch the April 10 COVID-19 Health Care Preparedness video on the city of Steamboat Springs website. It explains the layers of our preparedness, concerning:

Availability of equipment, beds, staff

Testing ability

Surge plans

Surge capacity

Surge procedure drills

Treatment capability/protocol

Resource sharing among municipal, county, state, federal entities

To the extent it is possible to do so, I opine that the United States of America has achieved goal 1.

Now what about Goal 2? To me, our nation’s economic health is equally important as our physical health. Americans all over the country are suffering. Did you see the thousands of cars lined up at one mobile food bank in Texas last weekend?

Steamboat residents are suffering, too. No one can survive when the government blocks his or her right to earn a living. And for all practicality, I quite require the goods and services our local businesses supply.

We will continue to treat COVID-19 seriously. But while the medical community does its job to treat patients, the rest of us need to get back to our jobs.

The members of the medical community aren’t the only people who get to weigh in on this crisis. All of us can. I have already written Governor Polis to reopen Colorado businesses. Perhaps you should. Governor Polis can be contacted at 1-303-866-2471 or http://www.nga.org/governors.

Debora Black

Steamboat Springs