Letter: Enough is too much

The following is a breakout from my long-held position as a scientist and collaborator in many community planning, boards of directors and other “do-gooder” activities. Throughout my career, I have tried to remain impartial, rational, willing to listen to opposing arguments and apolitical. But I’ve had it, enough is too much.

Monday was a new low for our President who seems continually to seek the lowest level of disgust and perversion of what some of us grew up believing were American values, “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” (and Justice for all) for all Americans and, indeed, all humanity.

The audacity to threaten to unleash the U.S. military on citizens of our country and minutes later stand in front of one of the most iconic churches in our nation with a Bible in his hand for a photo-op is too much. That would only be done by a “fool” (go to the dictionary and look up fool and its synonyms). Our President is also a “bandit” and “stupid” as defined in the 1950s article by Carlo Capolla, “The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity.”

I am reminded of a passage in the Bible the President posed with, Proverbs 13:20 — “Walk with the wise and become wise; associate with fools and get in trouble.” Another way of saying this is “follow a fool, and you will be judged a fool” This is especially appropriate for those people in prominent positions, elected or not, who have condoned, enabled and supported the abhorrent behavior of our President.

Sharing the blame for the President’s shameful behavior are the elected officials who have the power to challenge his self-declared authoritarian power. These cowardly elected officials must be voted out of power not only in Colorado but throughout America. Our democracy depends on it.

Bob Woodmansee

Stagecoach