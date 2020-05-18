Letter: Empathy won’t save businesses
Recent letters to the editor regarding stopping Triple Crown from playing in Steamboat Springs this summer state that they “empathize with the business owners who are suffering during the pandemic.” These words ring hollow at best.
Most retail businesses in downtown and at the mountain are fully dependent on tourism for customers. They have had zero revenue since mid-March. Neither the monthly expenses for the business or the owner’s family have stopped for that two-month time frame of zero revenue. This is called “cash burn” in business, and until you have experienced it. don’t patronize small business owners trying to survive this now and into the foreseeable future with your “empathy.”
At this time, any business that is tourism dependent is looking at a best case scenario of breaking even for the next six months if not year. Forget making a profit and probably even paying yourself as the owner. It will likely take all of a business’ income just to keep it afloat and not loose what the owner has worked their entire life to create.
The open businesses in town have shown their ability to take measures to limit COVID-19 spread. No new cases since April 30 is a positive statement. Protecting employees, who are often like family, and customers is an important responsibility that is in their best interest.
Having had almost all other events for the summer cancelled, please City Council give tourism-reliant businesses a bit of hope for survival and allow Triple Crown to continue their tradition of tournament baseball in Steamboat this summer. They have put forward a solid COVID-19 mitigation plan and a responsive attitude.
Erich Esswein
Steamboat Springs
