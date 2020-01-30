Letter: Elected officials urge Gardner to demand transparency during impeachment trial

Editor’s note: This letter was originally sent to Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

We are writing to you as local elected officials in Colorado. As such, we share representation with you for citizens throughout the state. Along with many in the United States, we are closely watching the Senate impeachment trial of Mr. Trump.

As local elected officials, we have a duty and a legal requirement to conduct our governing business as transparently as possible. We urge you to demand transparency as a top priority during the Senate impeachment trial. Our shared constituents have a right to see our elected officials conduct their business. The heightened importance of this process with respect to the stability of our democracy makes transparency critical.

As local decision makers, we must ensure that we have all relevant information available to us before we make a decision that will affect our constituents. Any evidence related to the Articles of Impeachment, including the testimony of Ambassador John Bolton, must be made available to the members of the Senate so that you can make an informed decision. Again, the heightened importance of this process makes the provision of any relevant evidence critical.

Your duty to the country and to Colorado is to demand a fair trial. A fair trial includes rules of evidence, witnesses and process, including rebuttal. We ask that you demand a fair trial, including the required attendance of the jury of Senators. We ask that you vote based on the facts of the case.

This is an extremely difficult time for the United States. We ask that you represent Colorado with a strong voice of reason and transparency.

With respect,

Your fellow Colorado elected officials

Tim Corrigan, Beth Melton, George Newman, Kelly McNicholas Curry, John Clark, Karn Stiegelmeier, Greg Poschman, Guyleen Castriotta, Gwen Lachelt, Kris Holstrom, Nancy Jackson, Steve Child, John Messner, Elizabeth Lawrence, Randy Wheelock, Todd Brown, Lance Waring, Delanie Young, Hilary Cooper, Ben Tisdel, Elise Jones, Pete McKay, Thomas Davidson, Micha Rosenoer, Matt Scherr, Jeanne McQueeney and Jonathan Houck